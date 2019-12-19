SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.13

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.13 and last traded at $284.07, with a volume of 67174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

