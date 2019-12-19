Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Down 0.1%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.59, 385 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Source Capital news, VP Steven T. Romick purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $60,439.50. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 198.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

