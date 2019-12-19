Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $114.41, 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

