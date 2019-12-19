Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Nomura

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.