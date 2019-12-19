Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOHU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

