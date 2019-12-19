SnowGem Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $221,599.00 and $46,963.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,161.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.01785872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.02615069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00556066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00667281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052186 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,676,340 coins and its circulating supply is 20,599,248 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

