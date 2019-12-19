Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.53 million.

Smart Global stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 854,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $757.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

