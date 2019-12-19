SingularDTV Hits Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.13 million and $85,442.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, ChaoEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01178432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

