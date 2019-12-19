Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 820,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 248,249 shares.The stock last traded at $78.33 and had previously closed at $77.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

