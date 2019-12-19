Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

