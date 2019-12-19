ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $376.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

