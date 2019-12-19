Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $247,339.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01189413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

