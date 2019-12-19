Sensera (ASX:SE1) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Sensera Limited (ASX:SE1) fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 233,010 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Sensera (ASX:SE1)

Sensera Limited operates as an Internet of Things (IOT) solution provider that delivers sensor based products primarily for the animal wellness, mine safety and productivity, and healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, MicroDevices and Locationaware IoT Solutions. The MicroDevices segment designs and manufactures micro sensors and micro-fabricated components.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.