Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of SIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at $66,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

