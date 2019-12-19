Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,569,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,551,036 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.