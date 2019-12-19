Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Security National Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 23,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,409. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 113.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

