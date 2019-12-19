Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Security National Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 23,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,409. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.13.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.