Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SCU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 1,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,701. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

