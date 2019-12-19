Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Releases Earnings Results

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SDI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.99). 673,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of $78.06 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Tuesday.

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

