Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. 886,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,765. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

