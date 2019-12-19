salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point set a $193.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.68.

CRM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.44. 134,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $120.16 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,615 shares of company stock valued at $57,232,634 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

