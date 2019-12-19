Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 45,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.