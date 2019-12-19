Ruff (RUFF) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market cap of $5.06 million and $994,138.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00185023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01187271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120444 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

