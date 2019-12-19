Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.42).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 249 ($3.28) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.47. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

