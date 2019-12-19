Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $108.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.60. 44,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

