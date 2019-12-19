Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,535,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in Micron Technology by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

