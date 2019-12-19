Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

RIGL stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

