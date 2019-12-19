RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,704. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

