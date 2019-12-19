Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.79

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 6413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rexnord by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 30.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.