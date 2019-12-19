Revain Price Up 0.9% This Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, YoBit and OKEx. Revain has a market cap of $19.98 million and $398,336.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00186308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01183221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

