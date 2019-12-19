Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.14. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 49,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

