Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Persimmon (PSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Persimmon (LON: PSN) recently:

12/18/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,670 ($35.12) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,620 ($34.46).

11/26/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Persimmon was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

11/18/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/8/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,438 ($32.07) to GBX 2,698 ($35.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/1/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/29/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/24/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PSN remained flat at $GBX 2,664 ($35.04) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,492.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,143.02. Persimmon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

