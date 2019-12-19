Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Persimmon (PSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Persimmon (LON: PSN) recently:
- 12/18/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/13/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,670 ($35.12) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,620 ($34.46).
- 11/26/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2019 – Persimmon was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).
- 11/18/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 11/8/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,438 ($32.07) to GBX 2,698 ($35.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 11/1/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/30/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 10/29/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2019 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 10/24/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON PSN remained flat at $GBX 2,664 ($35.04) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,492.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,143.02. Persimmon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).
In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).
