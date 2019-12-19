Request Price Reaches $0.0109 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, IDEX, Bitbns and Binance. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.51 million and $131,681.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06458840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Mercatox, COSS, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Binance, Koinex, Coineal, GOPAX, IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, CoinPlace and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

