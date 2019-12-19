Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Regenxbio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

