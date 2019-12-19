Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 261,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,249. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $376.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $452,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.