Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,185.49

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,185.49 and traded as low as $2,070.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $2,100.00, with a volume of 44,639 shares changing hands.

RAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital cut shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,120.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,184.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

