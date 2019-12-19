Rapids Hits One Day Volume of $53.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.02 million and $53.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01178432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,032,465,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,279,883,852 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

