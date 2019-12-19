Radium (RADS) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,034.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022898 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,907,032 coins and its circulating supply is 3,893,589 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.