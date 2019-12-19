Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $267.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.