QunQun Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $452,019.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. During the last week, QunQun has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,991,348 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

