Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 1,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,000. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

