Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365.74 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00023009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Crex24, BitForex and Coinone. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $159.49 million and approximately $365.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,996,204 coins and its circulating supply is 96,246,184 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BitForex, Cobinhood, BCEX, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bittrex, Bibox, Exrates, LBank, ZB.COM, Crex24, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Poloniex, EXX, Ovis, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Allcoin, CoinEx, ABCC, Liquid, Iquant, Liqui, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Coinone, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE, Coinnest, OKEx, HBUS, GOPAX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

