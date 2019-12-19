Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $116.88, with a volume of 523276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.29.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 755.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 467,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $20,590,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

