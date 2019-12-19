QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,000. QCR has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $673.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in QCR by 2,981.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

