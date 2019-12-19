QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

QAD has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADB remained flat at $$36.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of 456.25 and a beta of 0.92. QAD has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.