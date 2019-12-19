QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

QAD has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QAD to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -580.0%.

QADA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020. QAD has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,326,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,529,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,270,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,270,411.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $3,674,868. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QADA shares. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

