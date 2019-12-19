PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) Trading Up 1%

Shares of PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), approximately 87 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.14 ($1.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.28.

About PUMA VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.0005 (LON:PU12)

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

