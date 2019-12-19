PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush raised their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

