Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PRU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,626. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

