Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.36

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $421.36 and traded as high as $463.50. Provident Financial shares last traded at $455.90, with a volume of 1,527,839 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

