ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $86.09, approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

